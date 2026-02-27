IND vs ZIM:  Tilak Varma’s video message for Brad Evans’ sister wins hearts, ‘Zimbabwe lost but…’

After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe on 26 February, Indian batter Tilak Varma shared a sweet gesture that won hearts online.

Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans approached Tilak after the game with a special request. He asked Tilak to record a short video message for his sister, Rebecca, who is a big fan of the Indian cricketer.

Tilak immediately agreed. In the video, he thanked Rebecca for her support and praised Brad’s performance in the match. He also promised to meet her personally during the next India tour to Zimbabwe.

"Hi Rebecca, thank you for being a big fan. It means a lot. Hope to see you when I am in Zimbabwe. I will meet you, and your brother is amazing. He has bowled really well, and I will see you very soon. Thanks once again," Varma said.

Evans later said his sister had recently messaged him asking for a video from Tilak. She is very happy to receive it. At the same time, she was embarrassed as well, the Zimbabwe bowler said.

Indian fans reacted to the video as the ICC shared it on social media.

“Tilak is so innocent, yarr,” reacted one of them.

“We got Tilak’s international fan before GTA 6,” quipped another.

Another fan wrote, “Tilak is handsome, he got viral in Tiktok of other countries too.”

“Zimbabwe lost but humanity won. True sportsmanship,” came from another.

“Feels good to see our young guns' fandom,” posted another fan.

IND vs ZIM: What happened in yesterday’s match? India registered a dominant 72-run win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match on February 26. Batting first, India piled up a massive 256/4 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma, who had scored 3 ducks in 4 matches before this, set the tone with a quick 55 off 30 balls. Hardik Pandya then played a solid knock, smashing an unbeaten 50 off just 23 deliveries. Tilak Varma added late fireworks with 44 not out off 16 balls as India crossed the 250-mark comfortably.

In reply, Zimbabwe fought hard but could only manage 184/6 in their 20 overs. Brian Bennett was the standout performer with a fighting 97 not out off 59 balls. Sikandar Raza chipped in with 31.

India’s bowlers kept things under control. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with 3/24 in 4 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked up 1 wicket each.