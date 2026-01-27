Subscribe

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 24-ball fifty to put India in command; IND 97/1

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score, World Cup: Zimbabwe have won the toss and sent India to bat first in their Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Notably, a win for India today will put them with one foot forward in the semifinals.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Jan 2026, 01:57:22 PM IST
IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
India have been asked to bat first in their ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 clash after Zimbabwe captain Brandon Senzere won the toss and opted to bowl at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Tuesday. India have been one of the most dominant sides in the tournament with an unbeaten record so far. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are yet to win a single game.

India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 playing XIs

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Webster Madhidhi, Takudzwa Makoni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Brandon Senzere (c), Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai

Follow updates here:
27 Jan 2026, 01:56:13 PM IST

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Fifty for Vaibhav Suryavanshi in just 24 balls

Fifty for Vaibhav Suryavanshi in just 24 balls - his second in this ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Also the fifty partnership comes up between him and Ayush Mhatre. IND U19 97/1 (9)

27 Jan 2026, 01:44:25 PM IST

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes charge

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing why he is so dangerous even at the age of 14. Despite the loss of Aaron George, there is no stopping Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the southpaw smashes Panashe Mazai for a four and a six on consecutive balls. Six more from Suryavanshi to end the over. The Indians have maintained a run rate of more than 10 runs per over. IND U19 77/1 (7)

27 Jan 2026, 01:33:24 PM IST

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Fifty comes up in style for India

BANG!!! Fifty comes up in style for India as Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit straight into the trees. Panashe Mazai bowls on the middle, but Suryavanshi goes across the pitch to flick it over deep square leg. IND U19 52/1 (5)

27 Jan 2026, 01:27:18 PM IST

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Aaron George departs

OUTTT!!! Panashe Mazai returns and picks Aaron George with his first ball of the over. George has been looking to hit on the top quite a few times and once again went over the top of bowler's head but didn't get the elevation. The extra bit of bounce does the trick for Mazai. Simbarashe Mudzengerere takes the catch at long-on. IND U19 44/1 (4.1)

27 Jan 2026, 01:05:37 PM IST

IND U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Aaron George replaces Ayush Mhatre in the opening order

Change in the batting order for India. Aaron George and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are out in the middle to start for India. Panashe Mazai will open the attack for the hosts. Tight start for Zimbabwe. IND U19 6/0 (1)

27 Jan 2026, 01:03:11 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Under-19 Live Score: Time for National Anthems

It's sunny in Bulawayo and the pitch looks completely flat with minimal chances for spinners. Having said that, the slow bowlers might play a part. The players and officials are out for National Anthems. India to go first, followed by Zimbabwe.

27 Jan 2026, 12:54:21 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Under-19 Live Score: Semifinal spot beckons India

With four points already in the Super 6 stage, a win for India today will put them a step ahead for a spot in the semifinals. After the clash against Zimbabwe, India will play Pakistan in their final Super 6 game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 1.

27 Jan 2026, 12:52:07 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Under-19 Live Score: How have India and Zimbabwe fared so far?

India are the most dominant side in the tournament. They have won all three games in the group stage and enter the Super 6 round. On the other hand, Zimbabwe scrapped through to the Super 6 stage despite winning a single game thus far. Zimbabwe had one of their games abandoned due to rain against Scotland and that one point helped them secure a top three finish in the group stage.

27 Jan 2026, 12:42:34 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Under-19 Live Score: India sent to bat first

Zimbabwe captain Brandon Senzere has won the toss and sent India to bat first in their Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

27 Jan 2026, 12:40:13 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Under-19 Live Score:

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup clash between India and Zimbabwe.

