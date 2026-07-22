IND vs ZIM: Wessly Madhevere returns as Zimbabwe names 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, to be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare, according to Zimbabwe Cricket's official website.

The first T20I will be played on Thursday (23 July).

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side, which features the returning Wessly Madhevere and Newman Nyamhuri. 32-year-old Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his maiden T20I call-up.

Madhevere last played a T20I for Zimbabwe against South Africa in July 2025.

Changes in Zimbabwe squad The trio have replaced Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa in the squad. Madande, Maposa and Musekiwa had all featured in the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

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Nyamhuri is yet to make his T20I debut for Zimbabwe. He was part of the squad against Bangladesh, but did not feature because of a niggle. Tanaka Chivanga, who was named as a replacement for Nyamhuri against Bangladesh, keeps his place in the squad.

India and Zimbabwe played in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai this year, with the Men in Blue clinching a 72-run win.

India, then led by Suryakumar Yadav, went on to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title by beating New Zealand in the final. However, India, now led by Shreyas Iyer, are coming on the back of consecutive T20I series defeats.

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They first lost 0-2 to Ireland in Belfast, before going down 0-4 to England in England. India, led by Shubman Gill, then took on England in a three-match ODI series, which the Men in Blue lost 1-2 after winning the first ODI.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are coming to this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series loss to Bangladesh in Harare.

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Zimbabwe skipper Raza has said he expects a competitive series.

“Both countries will have an equal chance in this series. But one thing I am very sure about is that because Zimbabwe has been playing very consistent and very entertaining cricket, I can say this for sure that this series will be very entertaining,” Raza told Star Sports recently.

“Yes, India is going through a transition and to some extent, you'll see Zimbabwe is also gonna have a little bit of transition happening as well. I don't see it as a one-sided series,” he had added.