IND vs ZIM: Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza says India not favourites to win T20I series: ‘Both countries will have…’

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza does not believe India are straightforward favourites in the upcoming three-match T20I series between the two sides in Harare.

The three T20Is between the world champions and the African outfit will get underway on Thursday. The second and third T20Is will be played on 25 and 26 July, with all the matches taking place at the Harare Sports Club.

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“Both countries will have an equal chance in this series. But one thing I am very sure about is that because Zimbabwe has been playing very consistent and very entertaining cricket, I can say this for sure that this series will be very entertaining,” Raza said on Star Sports.

India's recent setbacks Shreyas Iyer recently took over as the new T20I captain of the Indian team. However, his captaincy career has not got off to a memorable start, as India have gone on to lose 0-2 to Ireland and 0-4 to England. It was also for the first time that Ireland defeated India in a bilateral series.

Those setbacks have placed additional focus on the Harare series, where India will be eager to regain momentum and build confidence with a relatively young squad. The tour also provides several players an opportunity to strengthen their place in the national team as India continue to reshape their T20I combination following recent changes in leadership.

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Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have steadily emerged as one of the more competitive associate-level teams against Full Members in recent years.

Their biggest statement came during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where they stunned both Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage to secure a place in the Super Eights. Those victories highlighted Zimbabwe's ability to challenge established cricketing nations and boosted confidence within the squad.

“Yes, India is going through a transition and to some extent, you'll see Zimbabwe is also gonna have a little bit of transition happening as well. I don't see it as a one-sided series,” added the 40-year-old.

The last time India toured Zimbabwe was in July 2024, shortly after the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup title. That was a five-match series, and while India lost the first T20I, they went on to clinch the series 4-1.

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With India aiming to rediscover winning form and Zimbabwe hoping to continue their upward trajectory, both sides have plenty to play for.

Raza's confidence reflects Zimbabwe's growing belief that they can consistently compete with the world's leading teams, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing three-match contest in Harare.