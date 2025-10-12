IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co aim to bounce back in Vizag

IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Having lost to South Africa in a thriller, the Indian women's cricket team would like to bring their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign back on track against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. India started convincingly beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two games.
However, the Harmanpreet Kaur's side were given a reality check by South Africa. On the other hand, Australia are coming after decimating Pakistan by 107 runs in their previous encounter. Australia had won against New Zealand while their clash against Sri Lanka was washed out.
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs Australia women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India women vs Australia women will be available on JioStar app and website for free.
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
Richa Ghosh is the only positive in the Indian camp. Coming at lower down the order, the Bengal stumper played the innings of his lifetime against South Africa with a 94-run knock. From being at 102/6 in the 27th over, it was Richa's 94, that propelled India to 250-mark. Earlier against Pakistan, it was Richa's late heroics, that took the game away from the opposition.
Unlike the previous game in Vizag, the rain forecast has cleared up and is expceted to be rain-free. The conditions are good to bat. Captains winning the toss should opt to chase considering the dew factor.
The major concern for India will be their middle-order comprising Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. While Kaur failed to make most of her starts, Rodrigues posed serious concern with consecutive ducks.
For Australia, the Alyssa Healy-led side won against New Zealand before their clash against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled. The defending champions then decimated Pakistan by 107 runs to roar again.
India have started their campaign with two wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But they lost track against South Africa, losing the game in the 49th over, thanks to late heroics from Nadine de Klerk.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India women vs Australia women clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Vizag.