IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co aim to bounce back in Vizag

IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Having lost to South Africa in a thriller, the Indian women's cricket team would like to bring their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign back on track against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. India started convincingly beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two games.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur's side were given a reality check by South Africa. On the other hand, Australia are coming after decimating Pakistan by 107 runs in their previous encounter. Australia had won against New Zealand while their clash against Sri Lanka was washed out.

Where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W on TV & online?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs Australia women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of India women vs Australia women will be available on JioStar app and website for free.

India women vs Australia women probable XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt