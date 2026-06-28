India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die for Harmanpreet Kaur's side after Proteas win

IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: With a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on the line, India will be desperate to overcome their fielding and batting woes when they take on six-time champions Australia in their final Group A clash on Sunday.

Given South Africa's overwhelming head-to-head (9-2 in 12 matches) record against Bangladesh, India's clash against Australia is expected to become a virtual quarterfinal for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

If the Proteas, who are the last edition's finalists, win as anticipated, India will have to beat Australia to qualify, while a defeat would end the hopes of the reigning ODI world champions. Australia, on the other hand, can still afford a loss and progress courtesy their eight points.

Where and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?

The India women vs Australia women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Australia women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W probable lineups

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Thakur

Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth/Megan Schutt