India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die for Harmanpreet Kaur's side after Proteas win

IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: With a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on the line, India will be desperate to overcome their fielding and batting woes when they take on six-time champions Australia in their final Group A clash on Sunday.
Given South Africa's overwhelming head-to-head (9-2 in 12 matches) record against Bangladesh, India's clash against Australia is expected to become a virtual quarterfinal for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
If the Proteas, who are the last edition's finalists, win as anticipated, India will have to beat Australia to qualify, while a defeat would end the hopes of the reigning ODI world champions. Australia, on the other hand, can still afford a loss and progress courtesy their eight points.
The India women vs Australia women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Australia women will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Thakur
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth/Megan Schutt
On their part, Australia will be assured of their skills and have one eye on the semifinal when they take the field against India. Australia are also likely to get a boost in form of Phoebe Litchfield's return for this contest, who in particular enjoys batting against India, after missing three games in this World Cup due to a calf injury.
Shree Charani's form, who has taken 12 wickets in four matches so far, makes India reliant on the left-arm spinner but the team would also want the others to bowl well around her, which again has been a talking point with the bowlers not clicking together.
India will undoubtedly draw inspiration from their victory over Australia in the the ODI World Cup's semifinal, in which an innings of a lifetime from Jemimah helped them overcome the final frontier and set them on the path for their first-ever global title win.
The Indian think tank, led by Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar, would thus know no such errors may allow them a chance to comeback in the contest against a rampant Australia, who are on a roll with their unbeaten run. There is no particular explanation to why India's fielding has been as poor as it has been in the last two games. Radha Yadav, who has generally been an excellent fielder, has dropped three of those six catches including two against South Africa.
India's tournament began with the form of their openers being a concern. But even as Smriti Mandhana (167 runs) and Shafali Verma (145) responded well, India's middle-order comprising skipper Harmanpreet (85) and Jemimah Rodrigues (58) came up short repeatedly. While grappling with that problem, India's fielding nose dived, particularly in the last two games where they have collectively dropped six catches.
The India women vs Australia women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Australia women will be available on JioStar app and website.
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth/Megan Schutt
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Thakur
India are in a do-or-die situation at this Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India have won all their games so far baring the South Africa clash and it made all the difference for the Women in Blue. With South Africa beating Bangladesh, the Proteas join Australia at the top with eight points each. India, at six points, will need to beat Australia at any cost to be on level with eight points. If India are able to beat Australia, they go to the second spot, thus eliminating South Africa on NRR.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final group stage encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Australia.