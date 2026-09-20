IND vs BAN Live Score, Asian Games women's cricket semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, India to bat first

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 semifinal: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women's cricket competition at Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Sunday.

The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over hosts Japan in the quarterfinal. The winners of the second semifinal will take on either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the gold medal match, whereas the losing team will lock horns against the losing team from the first semi-final in the bronze medal match. Both the matches will take place on Tuesday.

In their quarterfinal match against Japan, India won the toss and opted to field first. Spinner Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with figures of 4/10, helping India bundle out Japan for 57 in 19.5 overs. Shafali Verma also impressed with figures of 2/13. Verma then starred in the run chase as well, scoring a 15-ball 40 to help India chase down the total in just five overs, and eight wickets to spare.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, qualified for the semifinals after their quarterfinal against China was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh qualified for the last four stage by virtue of a higher ranking.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have locked horns against each other 25 times in women's T20Is, with the Women in Blue having won 22 of these matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just three matches. Their latest meeting came in the semifinals of the Asia Cup on 10 September, when the Women in Blue won by 40 runs.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India women vs Bangladesh women full squads

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Sarmin Sultana, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna