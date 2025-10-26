IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to fine-tune preparations before semifinals

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Having already secured their spot in the semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the knockouts against Bangladesh in the final group stage clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. So far, India have won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand while they lost against Australia, England and South Africa.
On the other hand, Bangladesh's only win in this campaign came against Pakistan. They could have won against Sri Lanka, had Bangladesh not lost four wickets in the final over while needing nine runs to win. The India women vs Bangladesh women clash starts at 3 PM IST.
In women's ODIs, India have played Bangladesh eight times with the Women in Blue enjoying a 6-1 head-to-head record. One game ended in a tie.
The India women vs Bangladesh women clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur (C), H Deol, Pratika Rawal, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani
Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan
India and Bangladesh have faced each other eight times in Women’s ODIs, with the Women in Blue dominating the rivalry — winning six matches, losing just one, while one ended in a tie. Their only clash in the Women’s World Cup came in 2022, where India cruised to victory by a massive 110 runs.
The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
There's heavy rainfall expected on October 26 with the temperatures between 24.9°C and 26.6°C and humidity at 87%. The weather forecast in Mumbai today indicates strong precipitation with 97% chance of precipitation.
Like in the previous game, it is also going to be a high-scoring game. But hold on, there is a chance of rain in the weekend and unfortunately from morning itself. The India vs New Zealand was also affected by rain.
Although the match against Bangladesh is a dead rubber, but it is an opportunity for the Indian team to fine-tune their preparations before the semifinal against Australia.
India started their campaign with wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka before losing against Australia, England and South Africa. However, India booked their smeifinal ticket with a win over New Zealand.
Hello and welcome to the final group stage match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
