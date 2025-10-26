Subscribe

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to fine-tune preparations before semifinals

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Having already secured their spot in the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian team would like to fine-tune their skills against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in a dead rubber before the knockouts.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Oct 2025, 12:25:35 PM IST
Advertisement
IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Indian team at the training before Bangladesh clash.
IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Indian team at the training before Bangladesh clash. (PTI)

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Having already secured their spot in the semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the knockouts against Bangladesh in the final group stage clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. So far, India have won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand while they lost against Australia, England and South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's only win in this campaign came against Pakistan. They could have won against Sri Lanka, had Bangladesh not lost four wickets in the final over while needing nine runs to win. The India women vs Bangladesh women clash starts at 3 PM IST.

IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head in ODIs

In women's ODIs, India have played Bangladesh eight times with the Women in Blue enjoying a 6-1 head-to-head record. One game ended in a tie.

Where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W on TV & online?

The India women vs Bangladesh women clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs BAN-W predicted playing XIs

India: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur (C), H Deol, Pratika Rawal, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
26 Oct 2025, 12:25:33 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: How have India performed against Bangladesh?

India and Bangladesh have faced each other eight times in Women’s ODIs, with the Women in Blue dominating the rivalry — winning six matches, losing just one, while one ended in a tie. Their only clash in the Women’s World Cup came in 2022, where India cruised to victory by a massive 110 runs.

26 Oct 2025, 12:13:43 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: When is the toss?

The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

26 Oct 2025, 12:00:13 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: Mumbai weather foreacast today

There's heavy rainfall expected on October 26 with the temperatures between 24.9°C and 26.6°C and humidity at 87%. The weather forecast in Mumbai today indicates strong precipitation with 97% chance of precipitation.

Advertisement
26 Oct 2025, 12:00:13 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: Will rain play spoilsport in Mumbai?

Like in the previous game, it is also going to be a high-scoring game. But hold on, there is a chance of rain in the weekend and unfortunately from morning itself. The India vs New Zealand was also affected by rain.

26 Oct 2025, 12:00:14 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: When and where to watch?

The India women vs Bangladesh women clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women will be available on JioStar app and website.

26 Oct 2025, 12:00:14 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: What IND vs BAN clash means to Indian players?

Although the match against Bangladesh is a dead rubber, but it is an opportunity for the Indian team to fine-tune their preparations before the semifinal against Australia.

Advertisement
26 Oct 2025, 12:00:14 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: How India have fared so far?

India started their campaign with wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka before losing against Australia, England and South Africa. However, India booked their smeifinal ticket with a win over New Zealand.

26 Oct 2025, 12:00:14 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the final group stage match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

CricketIcc Womens World Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to fine-tune preparations before semifinals
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts