IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim to fine-tune preparations before semifinals

IND-W vs BAN-W Live score, Women's World Cup: Having already secured their spot in the semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the knockouts against Bangladesh in the final group stage clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. So far, India have won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand while they lost against Australia, England and South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's only win in this campaign came against Pakistan. They could have won against Sri Lanka, had Bangladesh not lost four wickets in the final over while needing nine runs to win. The India women vs Bangladesh women clash starts at 3 PM IST.

IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head in ODIs

In women's ODIs, India have played Bangladesh eight times with the Women in Blue enjoying a 6-1 head-to-head record. One game ended in a tie.

Where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W on TV & online?

The India women vs Bangladesh women clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs BAN-W predicted playing XIs

India: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur (C), H Deol, Pratika Rawal, DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan