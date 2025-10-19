IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: England opt to bat, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Thakur for India

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt opted to bat first after winning the toss against India in their crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Interestingly, India have benched Jemimah Rodrigues, and brought in Renuka Singh Thakur. On the other hand, Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone returned to the England playing XIs.
In India, Star Sports are have the exclusive rights to telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
England: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
England have won the toss and Nat Sciver-Brunt opts to bat first. Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone return to the playing XI. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Singh Thakur.
The pitch looks hard and its a fresh wicket. The average score in both the games at this venue been 275. Expect a high-scoring game, says Mithali Raj.
Milestone alert in England camp. Charlie Dean is playing her 50th ODI while former skipper Heather Knight marks her 300th international appearance.
In India, Star Sports are have the exclusive rights to telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.
As far as England are concerned, they defeated South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their first three matches. England's clash against Pakistan in Colombo was washed out.
India started their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, their journey got derailed after losing to South Africa and Australia. India have three more matches left and need to win all to stake a claim for a place in the semifinal.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025