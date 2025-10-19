Subscribe

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: England opt to bat, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Thakur for India

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: India women have been asked to bol first after England women won the toss and opted to bat first in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The IND-W vs ENG-W clash starts on 3 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Oct 2025, 02:53:22 PM IST
Advertisement
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: India take on England.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: India take on England.

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt opted to bat first after winning the toss against India in their crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Interestingly, India have benched Jemimah Rodrigues, and brought in Renuka Singh Thakur. On the other hand, Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone returned to the England playing XIs.

Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W?

In India, Star Sports are have the exclusive rights to telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.

India-W vs England-W playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
19 Oct 2025, 02:35:59 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: England opt to bat

England have won the toss and Nat Sciver-Brunt opts to bat first. Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone return to the playing XI. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Singh Thakur.

19 Oct 2025, 02:31:27 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Holkar stadium pitch report

The pitch looks hard and its a fresh wicket. The average score in both the games at this venue been 275. Expect a high-scoring game, says Mithali Raj.

19 Oct 2025, 02:29:49 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Milestone alert for England

Milestone alert in England camp. Charlie Dean is playing her 50th ODI while former skipper Heather Knight marks her 300th international appearance.

19 Oct 2025, 02:09:33 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: When and where to watch?

In India, Star Sports are have the exclusive rights to telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.

Advertisement
19 Oct 2025, 01:56:51 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: How england have fared so far?

As far as England are concerned, they defeated South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their first three matches. England's clash against Pakistan in Colombo was washed out.

19 Oct 2025, 01:55:31 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: How India have fared so far?

India started their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, their journey got derailed after losing to South Africa and Australia. India have three more matches left and need to win all to stake a claim for a place in the semifinal.

19 Oct 2025, 01:42:46 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Icc Womens World Cup 2025Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: England opt to bat, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Thakur for India
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts