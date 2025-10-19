IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: England opt to bat, Jemimah Rodrigues makes way for Renuka Thakur for India

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt opted to bat first after winning the toss against India in their crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Interestingly, India have benched Jemimah Rodrigues, and brought in Renuka Singh Thakur. On the other hand, Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone returned to the England playing XIs.

Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W?

In India, Star Sports are have the exclusive rights to telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.

India-W vs England-W playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell