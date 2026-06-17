IND vs NED LIVE Score: Netherlands Women win toss and opt to bowl

India will look to make it two wins in two matches when they take on Netherlands in their Group A match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday. The Women in Blue are coming to this match on the back of a 64-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham three days ago.
Netherlands, on the other hand, suffered a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in what was their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup match. In the match against Pakistan, opener Smriti Mandhana was the standout batter for India as she slammed 68 runs from 44 balls.
Apart from Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36) and Richa Ghosh (34) also played productive knocks to guide India to 170/6. The Women in Blue successfully defended that total as Pakistan were bowled out for just 106 in 17 overs.
On Wednesday, the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues will also be expected to fire on all cylinders. While Shafali was dismissed for just six runs against Pakistan, Jemimah was dismissed for just one run. Had it not been for Mandhana's knock, India would have been restricted to a much lesser total against Pakistan.
Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to put up a much improved batting performance. Apart from skipper Babette de Leede, who scored a fifty, none of the other batters managed to convert starts into big knocks. The Dutch were eventually restricted to 139/8 after winning the toss and batting first.
Toss update
Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs Netherlands Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning.
In Group A, Australia currently sit at the top of the table with a perfect record of two wins from two matches and a dominant net run rate of +3.875.
India are placed second with two points from their only match played so far, carrying a strong NRR of +3.200. Bangladesh occupy third position with two points from two games, though their net run rate has dipped into negative territory.
Netherlands, Pakistan, and South Africa remain winless after one match each, with South Africa (-3.250) currently at the bottom of the group on net run rate.
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning.
“Great opportunity to bat first and we want to challenge ourselves. The powerplay with bat and ball is something we are looking forward to. Sticking to your own plans and batting as deep as possible is the key on this wicket. We have one change. Arundhati is resting today and Nandni Sharma is back.”
“We will bowl first. I think we will get something out of the wicket and hopefully chase the target later on. Super excited for this opportunity. Playing against India is dream coming true, a little bit nervous as well. We made one change. We are playing an extra pacer and dropped a batter.”
Netherlands Women win the toss and opt to field.
Arundhati Reddy is just 2 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in WT20Is.
Sterre Kalis needs 47 runs to reach the 2000-run mark in WT20Is.
Harmanpreet Kaur is 6 fours short of 400 fours in WT20Is.
Smriti Mandhana requires 7 fours to hit 600 fours in WT20Is.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh
Netherlands: Babette de Leede (Captain), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Netherlands in Leeds. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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