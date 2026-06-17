IND vs NED LIVE Score: Netherlands Women win toss and opt to bowl

India will look to make it two wins in two matches when they take on Netherlands in their Group A match of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday. The Women in Blue are coming to this match on the back of a 64-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham three days ago.

Netherlands, on the other hand, suffered a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in what was their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup match. In the match against Pakistan, opener Smriti Mandhana was the standout batter for India as she slammed 68 runs from 44 balls.

Apart from Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36) and Richa Ghosh (34) also played productive knocks to guide India to 170/6. The Women in Blue successfully defended that total as Pakistan were bowled out for just 106 in 17 overs.

On Wednesday, the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues will also be expected to fire on all cylinders. While Shafali was dismissed for just six runs against Pakistan, Jemimah was dismissed for just one run. Had it not been for Mandhana's knock, India would have been restricted to a much lesser total against Pakistan.

Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking to put up a much improved batting performance. Apart from skipper Babette de Leede, who scored a fifty, none of the other batters managed to convert starts into big knocks. The Dutch were eventually restricted to 139/8 after winning the toss and batting first.

Toss update

Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India vs Netherlands Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning.