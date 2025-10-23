IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim for kill against New Zealand

IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE Score, ODI World Cup: Having lost three matches on the bounce, the Indian team are in a do-or-die situation when they take on New Zealand in their penultimate group stage clash on Thursday in the ingoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both India and New Zealand are placed on four points and the winner of the game will cement their spot in the semifinals.

England, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the last four stage. Bangladesh and Pakistan have already been eliminated from the race of semifinals while Sri Lanka have an outside chance but are unlikely to make it to the knockouts.

Where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W on TV and online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs New Zealand women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs NZ-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs NZ-W predicted playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur/Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud/Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Rosemary Mair/Bree Illing