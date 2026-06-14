India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur's side begin quest for maiden title in Birmingham

IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: High on confidence after lifting the 50-over World Cup for the first time last year at home, the Indian team will be aiming to replicate the same in the shortest format, when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday in Birmingham.
India women enjoy a dominant 13-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan women in women's T20Is. Notably, two out of Pakistan's three wins came in the Women's T20 World Cups while India triumphed over their arch-rivals six times.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil/Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz/Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana/Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on the JioHotstar platform and website.
India women enjoy a dominant 13-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan women in women's T20Is. Notably, two out of Pakistan's three wins came in the Women's T20 World Cups while India triumphed over their arch-rivals six times.
However, for Pakistan, they are doubtful about captain Fatima Sana, who was hit on her right knee at the nets, on the eve of the game. Aliya Riaz, too wasn't present at the practice. Having said that, Sana played doen her injury concerns, stating it's nothing major.
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz/Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana/Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil/Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on the JioHotstar platform and website.
India enter the tournament as one of the title contenders, despite the fact that they haven't won the title. India's highest run at the tournament came in 2020, when they lost to Australia in the final. on the other hand, Pakistan haven't been able to go beyond the group stage so far since the inaugural season in 2009.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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