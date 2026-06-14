India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss as India opt to bat first in Birmingham

IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: High on confidence after lifting the 50-over World Cup for the first time last year at home, the Indian team will be aiming to replicate the same in the shortest format, when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday in Birmingham.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head

India women enjoy a dominant 13-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan women in women's T20Is. Notably, two out of Pakistan's three wins came in the Women's T20 World Cups while India triumphed over their arch-rivals six times.

India-W vs Pakistan-W probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil/Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz/Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana/Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on the JioHotstar platform and website.