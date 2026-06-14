India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss as India opt to bat first in Birmingham

IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: High on confidence after lifting the 50-over World Cup for the first time last year at home, the Indian team will be aiming to replicate the same in the shortest format, when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday in Birmingham.
India women enjoy a dominant 13-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan women in women's T20Is. Notably, two out of Pakistan's three wins came in the Women's T20 World Cups while India triumphed over their arch-rivals six times.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil/Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz/Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana/Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on the JioHotstar platform and website.
Fatima Sana: We would have batted as well. It looks like a good batting track. As a team we are doing great in batting and bowling. It is good. It looks like a batting track but we have a good bowling attack. We are going with Saira and it will be her first World Cup game.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We will bat first. It is a very good pitch to bat on, we will put up a decent total on the board. We are all very excited, we are taking the confidence from the last World Cup. It is about playing good cricket and we are looking forward to that. Bharti is playing today. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana are in the middle for the toss. India win the toss and Harmanpreet opts to bat first against Pakistan. Bharti Fulmali plays ahead of Yastika Bhatia.
"We've been planning this (brand of attacking cricket) for quite some time and also wanted to execute it in batting - that we play fearless and play attacking. Because obviously, as we've seen in T20s, there is a dominating scene going on. So the attempt is that the more you dominate the bowlers the easier it will be. So the effort for all batters is to play attacking (cricket), whether it is the start, middle overs or the end because the more aggressively you play, the more the opposing team gets under pressure," Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said.
"When things are always going well, sometimes you don't know which areas you need to improve on as a team, but when you lose, you learn a lot. That's what the last one and half-month has shown: (there are a) lot of things, lots of scope for improvement. That's what we have been discussing in team meetings and trying to apply ourselves on the field - how we can do better in that area, how to improve ourselves and bring that onto the field. Those losses (against England) have given us a lot of learning, and hopefully, we'll use that experience for this tournament," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
“The preparation has been excellent. We’ve had great camps, and this team is looking really confident. We didn’t have a great series against South Africa, but sometimes a defeat teaches you a lot more than winning. We’ve made notes of those lessons, worked on them, and now we can’t wait to get out there and play some good cricket," Jemimah Rodrigues said.
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is just five wickets shy of Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong to become the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is. Deepti currently has 161 wickets.
India women enjoy a dominant 13-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan women in women's T20Is. Notably, two out of Pakistan's three wins came in the Women's T20 World Cups while India triumphed over their arch-rivals six times.
However, for Pakistan, they are doubtful about captain Fatima Sana, who was hit on her right knee at the nets, on the eve of the game. Aliya Riaz, too wasn't present at the practice. Having said that, Sana played doen her injury concerns, stating it's nothing major.
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz/Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana/Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil/Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on the JioHotstar platform and website.
India enter the tournament as one of the title contenders, despite the fact that they haven't won the title. India's highest run at the tournament came in 2020, when they lost to Australia in the final. on the other hand, Pakistan haven't been able to go beyond the group stage so far since the inaugural season in 2009.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.