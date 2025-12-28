IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma give India flying start in Thiruvananthapuram

IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score: The story so far

So far, all the tosses have been won by India and they opted to field first. Interestingly, Sri Lanka are yet to cross the 130-run mark in the series so far with the Indian team chasing the target in less than 15 overs. In fact, baring the top four, none of the rest of playing XI have had a crack with the bat.