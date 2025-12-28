IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma give India flying start in Thiruvananthapuram

IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Both teams have made two changes. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues missed out due to illness, along with Kranti Gaud. Harleen Deol and Arundhati Reddy return to the Indian playing XI. India are leading 3-0 in the series.
India women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women match scorecard
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
What a start by Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma as the Indian openers share nine boundaries in the first five overs. While Mandhana started the onslaught, Shafali, who scored a fifty in the previous match, is quickly trying to match his partner. INDW 49-0 (5)
Chamari Athapaththu and Harmanpreet Kaur walk out in the middle for the toss. Chamari wins the toss and Sri Lanka opt to bowl first. The Sri Lankan captain is playing her 150th T20I game. India have made two changes with Jemimah Rodrigues and Kranti Gaud making way for Harleen Deol and Arundhati Reddy.
The wicket looks more browner from the previous game and it looks like a little bit of grass has been shaved off. It has been a perfect strip for batting in the last game and there won't be any such change in this game. Bowlers will have to maintain line and length for success in this wicket.
So far, all the tosses have been won by India and they opted to field first. Interestingly, Sri Lanka are yet to cross the 130-run mark in the series so far with the Indian team chasing the target in less than 15 overs. In fact, baring the top four, none of the rest of playing XI have had a crack with the bat.
With the series already in pocket, the Indian team might consider giving some game time to the players who have been in the bench. If that's the case, G Kamalini might make her India debut. Harleen Deol, who is also yet to feature in the series, might also get a game.
India women have been dominant all throughout the tournament. In all the three games, India women have batted second on all occasions, thus winning by handsome margins.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India women vs Sri Lanka women fourth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.