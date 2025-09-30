IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co eye winning start against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, Women's World Cup: After a gap of 12 years, the ICC Women's World Cup returns to India with hosts taking on Sri Lanka women in the tournament opener on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati. It must be note that Sri Lanka will be home all the Pakistan games including the IND vs PAK clash. The Indians have had a great run in the lead-up to the tournament. They clinched a historic ODI series against England. At home, India did lose the three-match series to Australia 1-2, but not without a fight.
India women national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women national cricket team scorecard
Opener Shafali Verma didn't find a place in the squad while Yastika Bhatia was ruled out due to an injury. Assamese Uma Chetry replaced Yastika. On the other hand, Sri Lanka women didn't had a great run in the lead up to the event. In the warm-ups, Sri Lanka lost to Bangladesh while their game against Pakistan was washed out.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Sri Lanka women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channel from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara
For the unknown, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was initially selected to host the tournament opener. But after it was deemed unfit following the Chinnaswamy stampede, Bengaluru was stripped of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 calendar, with Navi Mumbai replacing it. Following a revised schedule, Guwahati was given the hosting rights for the opening game.
India are coming after a mixed run in the lead-up to the tournament. They defeated England on their own den in ODI series before losing 1-2 to Australia recently at home. Against Australia, India put up a great show, especially Smriti Mandhana, who scored back-to-back hundreds.
The women's World Cup returned to India after a gap of 12 years. India's top finish in the women's World Cup came in 2005 and 2017, when they finished runners-up.
Hello and welcome to the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati with India taking on Sri Lanka.