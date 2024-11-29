IND XI vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

IND XI vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: Ahead of skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team to face Pat Cummins-led Australia for the second Test Match at Adelaide from 6 December onwards, Team India are set to play a warm-up fixture with Prime Ministers XI in a two-day pink ball-Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra from November 30.

This is considered a much-needed practice for Team India, which last played a day-night game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022.

According to experts, the practice game holds more prominence as it was the pink ball only which led to India’s downfall on the previous tour to Australia in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in Adelaide on Day 3 of the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series, and they achieved an unfortunate record as they ended up with their lowest score in Test history at that time. In that match, Hazlewood and Cummins finished with figures of 5 for 8 and 4 for 21, respectively.

In the warm-up fixture with the Prime Ministers XI, India will face some of Australia's experienced cricketers, such as Scott Boland, left-handed batter Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney, and others. On the other hand, India have batting greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and others prominent ones, India can rely.

IND XI vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: When and where to watch? The India vs Prime Minister’s XI warm-up fixture will be broadcast on Star Sports on November 30 from 9:10 am onwards. It will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

IND XI vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: Squads India squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran