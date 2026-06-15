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IND-A vs SL-A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into a fight with Lankan player after India A's Super Over loss; watch video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was caught on camera pushing a Sri Lanka A player after India A's loss in the Super Over in the Tri-Nation series in Dambulla.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Jun 2026, 07:06 PM IST
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an ODI cricket match.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an ODI cricket match.(SLC)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got himself into a fight after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in a game of the ongoing Tri-Nation series on Monday at the Dambulla International Stadium. The incident took place just after the match ended when Sooryavanshi engaged into a war of words, which eventually led to a fight. Suyansh Shedge intervened and dragged Sooryavanshi out.

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After the match ended in a tie, Sri Lanka A scored 17 runs in the Super Over. In reply, Sooryavanshi and Shedge came out to chase for India. However, to everyone's surprise, Shedge took strike instead of Sooryavanshi. The Mumbai batter just managed three runs in the first three balls.

Although Sooryavanshi smashed two fours in the next three deliveries, but it wasn't enough as India A suffered their first defeat in the tournament. Soon after the game, the cameras caught Sooryavanshi into a war of words with the Sri Lankan players. He was seen pushing a Lankan player, before Shedge pulled the 15-year-old from te chaos. The video went viral in no time.

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Sooryavanshi didn't look happy and had to calmed down before making their way towards the pavilion.

More to follow…

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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