IND-A vs SL-A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into a fight with Lankan player after India A's Super Over loss; watch video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got himself into a fight after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in a game of the ongoing Tri-Nation series on Monday at the Dambulla International Stadium. The incident took place just after the match ended when Sooryavanshi engaged into a war of words, which eventually led to a fight. Suyansh Shedge intervened and dragged Sooryavanshi out.

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After the match ended in a tie, Sri Lanka A scored 17 runs in the Super Over. In reply, Sooryavanshi and Shedge came out to chase for India. However, to everyone's surprise, Shedge took strike instead of Sooryavanshi. The Mumbai batter just managed three runs in the first three balls.

Although Sooryavanshi smashed two fours in the next three deliveries, but it wasn't enough as India A suffered their first defeat in the tournament. Soon after the game, the cameras caught Sooryavanshi into a war of words with the Sri Lankan players. He was seen pushing a Lankan player, before Shedge pulled the 15-year-old from te chaos. The video went viral in no time.

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Sooryavanshi didn't look happy and had to calmed down before making their way towards the pavilion.

More to follow…

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in