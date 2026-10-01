India's 2027 ODI World Cup complete schedule: When is IND vs PAK? Dates, venues - All you need to know

The ICC has confirmed India’s full group-stage path for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 after the Cape Town schedule launch on 1 October 2026. The tournament runs from 2 October to 21 November 2027 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. India sit in Group A with Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A, and open against defending champions Australia in a rematch of the 2023 final.
India vs Pakistan is set for 10 October 2027 in Johannesburg. It is India’s second group game and one of the biggest fixtures of the Africa-hosted edition. If both sides also reach the Super 7 and hold their pre-seeded slots (India as A1, Pakistan as A3), a possible second meeting is lined up for 7 November in Cape Town.
India vs Australia: 7 October 2027, Cape Town
India vs Pakistan: 10 October 2027, Johannesburg
India vs Afghanistan: 14 October 2027, Tshwane
India vs Qualifier A: 17 October 2027, Bloemfontein
India vs Zimbabwe: 24 October 2027, Victoria Falls
Fourteen teams contest 57 matches at 12 venues. A three-team Super Series in Windhoek on 2, 4 and 6 October decides the last Group Stage place. Twelve sides then split into two groups of six. The top three from each group, plus the stronger fourth-placed team, advance to Super 7 with no points carried forward. The top four from Super 7 reach the semi-finals.
Semi-final 1 is set for 17 November in Cape Town. Semi-final 2 is set for 18 November in Tshwane. Both have reserve days. The final is set for 21 November in Johannesburg, with 22 November as reserve day if needed.
The ICC ticket ballot opened with the schedule reveal on 1 October 2026 and runs through 21 November 2026 at tickets.icc-cricket.com. Entry is free and equal-weight, not first-come, first-served, with pricing aimed at families, students and local fans.
Circle 7 October (Australia, Cape Town), 10 October (Pakistan, Johannesburg) and 24 October (Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls). Those three dates frame India’s group journey. Super 7, if India qualifies, is scheduled from late October into mid-November, with a possible India-Pakistan rematch on 7 November in Cape Town among the seeded pathways.
India’s road through Africa is now clear on paper. The next focus for fans is ballot registration, then waiting for match start times and broadcast windows as the ICC fills those details closer to the tournament.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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