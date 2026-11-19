After crashing out against Bangladesh A in the semifinal in a Super Over last year, India A start their quest for the Rising Stars Asia Cup title on Friday against Nepal at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The tournament was previously known as Emerging Teams Asia Cup till 2024 before being renamed in the 2025 edition.

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Unlike the 2025 edition, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will played in the 50-over format featuring eight teams competing in 15 matches with the final on November 29. Led by Tilak Varma, India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, Pakistan Shaheens and UAE. Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong China make Group A.

The top two teams from each group after the league stage will advance to the semifinals on Novemner 26 and 27. Pakistan Shaheens lifted the title last year, beating Bangladesh A in the final, also in a Super Over. They had defeated India A in the 2023 edition final, played in one-day format.

When is India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match? India A start their campaign against Nepal on November 20, before facing Pakistan Shaheens two days later at the West End Park. India A will complete their group assignments on November 24 against UAE. The matches will be played across two venues in Doha - the West End Park and Technology Cricket Ground.

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All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Meanwhile, the focus will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Rajasthan Royals opener had a memorable tournament last year in Doha, scoring 239 runs in four matches at a remarkable strike rate of 243.88.

His major highlight came against UAE with a majestic 144 off just 42 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and 15 sixes. Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 32 balls, thus becoming the youngest to score a hundred wearing the national jersey at a senior level.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes history as he leads Bihar in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In fact, the 50-over format will offer Sooryavanshi a chance to showcase his white-ball batting prowess and take more time in the middle. Sooryavanshi will be joined by India T20I specialists Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Tilak and more.

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Not to forget Sooryavanshi's 133-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma against New Zealand in Wellington last month where the duo smashed a world record 118 runs in the powerplay in a T20I.

Where to watch India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 matches? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. In India, Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels will telecast all the matches. Live streaming of in India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets this new Tata car: Inside his growing car collection

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Time Venue November 19 Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong China 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 19 Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A 3:30 PM West End Park November 20 Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 20 India A vs Nepal 3:30 PM West End Park November 21 Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong China 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 21 Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A 3:30 PM West End Park November 22 UAE vs Nepal 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 22 India A vs Pakistan Shaheens 3:30 PM West End Park November 23 Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong China 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 23 Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A 3:30 PM West End Park November 24 India A vs UAE 11:30 AM UDST Ground November 24 Pakistan Shaheens vs Nepal 3:30 PM West End Park November 26 Semi-final 1 3:30 PM West End Park November 27 Semi-final 2 3:30 PM West End Park November 29 Final 3:30 PM West End Park

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in