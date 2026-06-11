India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fifty after a flying start

India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: India A have been asked to bat first after Afghanistan A captain Imran Mir won the toss in the second match of the Tri-nation series on Thursday at the Dambulla International Stadium. Both teams are playing with unchanged sides.

After failing to make it big against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look grab his opportunity on Thursday. Following a Orange Cap finish at IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi could only score 14 against Sri Lanka A, before Rututaj Gaikwad rescued the Men in Blue.

In reply, Sri Lanka A lost the plot to lose by 8 runs. Among the bowlers, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni and Vipraj Nigam shone with two wickets apiece. With two points already in pocket, a win today will consolidate Tilak-Varma-led side's position at the top in the standings.

With Sooryavanshi also picked in the senior men's team for the T20I series against England and Ireland, the series also holds a special significance for the 15-year-old. The southpaw will be closely followed today. Besides Sooryavanshi, focus will also be on Gaikwad and skipper Tilak, who had scored a 60 against Sri Lanka A. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya would also like to add some runs under their best.

India A vs Afghanistan A playing XIs

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj