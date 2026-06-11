India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fifty after a flying start

India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: India A have been asked to bat first after Afghanistan A captain Imran Mir won the toss in the second match of the Tri-nation series on Thursday at the Dambulla International Stadium. Both teams are playing with unchanged sides.
After failing to make it big against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look grab his opportunity on Thursday. Following a Orange Cap finish at IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi could only score 14 against Sri Lanka A, before Rututaj Gaikwad rescued the Men in Blue.
In reply, Sri Lanka A lost the plot to lose by 8 runs. Among the bowlers, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni and Vipraj Nigam shone with two wickets apiece. With two points already in pocket, a win today will consolidate Tilak-Varma-led side's position at the top in the standings.
With Sooryavanshi also picked in the senior men's team for the T20I series against England and Ireland, the series also holds a special significance for the 15-year-old. The southpaw will be closely followed today. Besides Sooryavanshi, focus will also be on Gaikwad and skipper Tilak, who had scored a 60 against Sri Lanka A. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya would also like to add some runs under their best.
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj
OUTTTT!!!! Another start and another disappointment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The India A opener departs for 44, after he edges a wide delivery from Abdullah Ahmadzai. Sooryavanshi stands there in disbelief. Sooryavanshi walks back for 44 off 22 balls. IND A 82/1 (8)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starts with caution today. After a couple of fours in the opening over, the 15-year-old goes on a watch and watch mode in the next two overs before launching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for two more boundaries each in the fourth and fifth overs. IND A 50/0 (5)
Prabhsimran Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walk out to bat or India A. Mohammad Ibrahim will open the attack for Afghanistan A. Meanwhile, it was drizzling a bit before the play started. The rain has stopped and the sun is out now. Sooryavanshi starts with a couple of fours in the first over. IND A 12/0 (1)
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj
Afghanistan A captain Imran Mir has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams are playing with an unchanged side.
There was a bit of rain earlier on the day in Dambulla, but the sun is out now. Having said that, there will be a bit of moisture on the pitch, along with movement on the surface. 270-280 will be a good par score on this wicket.
The 2026 has been a dream so far for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After his heroics in the U-19 World Cup, the southpaw continued in same vein with his 776-run stint in IPL 2026, thus winning the Orange Cap. However, he was dismissed for 14 against Sri Lanka A. Having received a maiden senior India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and England, today's game serves Sooryavanshi with a perfect opportunity to impress the selectors.
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam/Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir (c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Faisal Khan, Farman Safi, Shamsur Rahman, Noor Rahman (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai
The series is being played in ODI format. The India A vs Afghanistan A starts at 10 AM IST and 10 AM local time.
Hello and welcome to Dambulla for India A's second match in the tri-nation series against Afghanistan A. India A have won the first game against Sri Lanka A by 8 runs.
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