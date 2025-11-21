IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Boys in Blue eye final spot, eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: After an action-packed league stage, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 is in its fag end with India A taking on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal on Friday in Doha. Both India A and Bangladesh A have won two out of their three matches in the league stage.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A will be available on SONY LIV app and website.
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
The focus of the tournament has been on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who grabbed all the attention with a whirlwind hundred against UAE. In just 42 balls, the southpaw scored 144. He continued in the same vein against Pakistan A, missing a fifty by five runs. Against Oman, Suryavanshi failed to convert the start, with a score 12.
Bangladesh A started their tournament with identical eight-wicket wins over Afghanistan A and Hong Kong. Their only loss came against Sri Lanka A.
India started on a dominating note with a 148-run win over UAE in their campaign opener. Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 32-ball ton, India posted 297/4 in 20 overs. In the second game, India succumbed in front of arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wicket. India eventually sealed their semifinal spot with a hard-fought win over Oman.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A in Doha.
