IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Boys in Blue eye final spot, eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: India A will take on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Friday. The IND A vs BAN A clash starts on 3 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2025, 12:27:12 PM IST
IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again be in focus.
IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: After an action-packed league stage, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 is in its fag end with India A taking on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal on Friday in Doha. Both India A and Bangladesh A have won two out of their three matches in the league stage.

When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A will be available on SONY LIV app and website.

India A vs Bangladesh A predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Follow updates here:
21 Nov 2025, 12:27:09 PM IST

21 Nov 2025, 12:26:59 PM IST

21 Nov 2025, 12:26:35 PM IST

21 Nov 2025, 12:26:14 PM IST

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score: All focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The focus of the tournament has been on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who grabbed all the attention with a whirlwind hundred against UAE. In just 42 balls, the southpaw scored 144. He continued in the same vein against Pakistan A, missing a fifty by five runs. Against Oman, Suryavanshi failed to convert the start, with a score 12.

21 Nov 2025, 12:24:02 PM IST

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score: How Bangladesh A fared so far?

Bangladesh A started their tournament with identical eight-wicket wins over Afghanistan A and Hong Kong. Their only loss came against Sri Lanka A.

21 Nov 2025, 12:22:35 PM IST

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score: How India A fared so far.

India started on a dominating note with a 148-run win over UAE in their campaign opener. Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 32-ball ton, India posted 297/4 in 20 overs. In the second game, India succumbed in front of arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wicket. India eventually sealed their semifinal spot with a hard-fought win over Oman.

21 Nov 2025, 11:42:06 AM IST

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A in Doha.

