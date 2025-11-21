IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup: Boys in Blue eye final spot, eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IND A vs BAN A semifinal LIVE Score, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: After an action-packed league stage, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 is in its fag end with India A taking on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal on Friday in Doha. Both India A and Bangladesh A have won two out of their three matches in the league stage.

When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A will be available on SONY LIV app and website.

India A vs Bangladesh A predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.