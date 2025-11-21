India A vs Bangladesh A live streaming: When & where to watch IND A vs BAN A semifinal in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025?

The India A team will take on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 on Friday in Doha. Pakistan A will take on Sri Lanka A in the other semifinal later on the day. The India A vs Bangladesh A match starts on 3 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Jitesh Sharma is leading India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025.
Jitesh Sharma is leading India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025.

After a highly-entertaining league stage, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 goes into the knockouts with India A taking on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal on Friday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Pakistan A face Sri Lanka A in the other semifinal later on day.

Coming into the tournament as favourites, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave India A a blistering start with a 32-ball hundred in a 148-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Boys in Blue did slip against Pakistan A, but gathered momentum with a hard-fought win over Oman to seal their spot in the semifinals. Harsh Dubey shone with the bat against Oman.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi used special bat, gifted by WC winner, to score IPL century

On the other hand, Bangladesh A finished on top of Group A with identical eight-wicket wins in their first two games against Hong Kong and Afghanistan. However, they lost to Sri Lanka A in their final league game.

India A vs Bangladesh A semifinal match details

Date: November 21

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha

Time: 3 PM IST

Also Read | 15 sixes, 11 fours! Suryavanshi madness grips Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025
India A entered the semifinals of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 with two wins in three matches.

When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A will be available on SONY LIV app and website.

Also Read | IND A vs PAK A highlights: Maaz Sadaqat hurts India A with unbeaten 79

India A vs Bangladesh A predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia A vs Bangladesh A live streaming: When & where to watch IND A vs BAN A semifinal in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.