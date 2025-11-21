India A vs Bangladesh A live streaming: When & where to watch IND A vs BAN A semifinal in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025?

After a highly-entertaining league stage, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 goes into the knockouts with India A taking on Bangladesh A in the first semifinal on Friday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Pakistan A face Sri Lanka A in the other semifinal later on day.
Coming into the tournament as favourites, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave India A a blistering start with a 32-ball hundred in a 148-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Boys in Blue did slip against Pakistan A, but gathered momentum with a hard-fought win over Oman to seal their spot in the semifinals. Harsh Dubey shone with the bat against Oman.
On the other hand, Bangladesh A finished on top of Group A with identical eight-wicket wins in their first two games against Hong Kong and Afghanistan. However, they lost to Sri Lanka A in their final league game.
Date: November 21
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha
Time: 3 PM IST
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The first semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A will be available on SONY LIV app and website.
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
