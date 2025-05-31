India A vs England Lions: Karun Nair slams double ton, strengthens India Test case in warm-up game

Karun Nair has strengthened his case for a spot in India's starting lineup as he notched up his double century on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test in Canterbury, on May 31, Saturday.

The Karnataka batsman, who played for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this season, scored for India A during their warm-up game against the England Lions.

He reached his double ton in 272 balls, which contained 26 hits to the boundary and one six. In fact, he brought his double century with a four.

A statement innings Ever since the squad for India's tour of England was announced, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding the Indian top order.

The batting lineup has been depleted after the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the longest format of the game.

Nair, who makes a return to the Indian Test fold after eight long years, is one of the contenders for a spot in the top order.

He will have to fend off competition from the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan, who has had a sensational IPL 2025 campaign with Gujarat Titans.

However, a huge score in this warm-up game, especially with Sudharsan not yet in England to take part in India A's matches, has only helped Nair jump the queue for a top-order spot.

The right-handed batsman displayed his full repatoire of shots during the course of his 24th first-class century.

He hit his cuts, upper cuts, steers, punched drives, pulls, inside-out drives, and reverse sweeps as the England Lions bowlers toiled hard in Canterbury.

Karun Nair: Man for a big innings Nair is no stranger for a long stint in the middle as he has two triple centuries to his name. He first scored a triple hundred in a first-class game in 2015, when he smashed 328 for Karanataka against a hapless Tamil Nadu side in the Ranji Trophy.

He followed it up with an unbeaten 303 against England, in a Test match at MA Chidambaram stadium, the following year during his debut series for India.

Before today's double ton, he has a big score in England during his time in the County Champonship.

In the 2024 season, Nair hit an unbeaten 202 for Northamptonshire against Glamorgan at Edgbaston.

