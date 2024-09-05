Hello User
India A vs India B Live Score: India B score after 8 overs is 27/0

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

India A vs India B Live Score: India B at 27/0 after 8 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal at 18 runs and Abhimanyu Easwaran at 9 runs

India A vs India B Live Score, Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

India A vs India B Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India A squad -
Mayank Agarwal, Shashwat Rawat, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kumar Kushagra, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa
India B squad -
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Musheer Khan, Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rishabh Pant, Mohit Avasthi, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal

05 Sep 2024, 10:11 AM IST India B at 27/0 after 8 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (26)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 9 (22)
India A
Akash Deep 0/9 (4)

05 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST India B at 24/0 after 7 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 (25)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 6 (17)
India A
Khaleel Ahmed 0/18 (4)

05 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Khaleel Ahmed bowling . India B at 24/0 after 6.6 overs

Four! Played towards covers.

05 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Khaleel Ahmed bowling . India B at 20/0 after 6.4 overs

Four! Played towards covers.

05 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM IST India B at 15/0 after 6 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (20)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 5 (16)
India A
Akash Deep 0/6 (3)

05 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST India B at 10/0 after 5 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 8 (19)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 2 (11)
India A
Khaleel Ahmed 0/9 (3)

05 Sep 2024, 09:53 AM IST Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Khaleel Ahmed bowling . India B at 10/0 after 4.4 overs

Four! Played towards covers.

05 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST India B at 6/0 after 4 overs

India B
India B
Abhimanyu Easwaran 2 (11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (13)
India A
Akash Deep 0/1 (2)

05 Sep 2024, 09:45 AM IST India B at 6/0 after 3 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (13)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 2 (5)
India A
Khaleel Ahmed 0/5 (2)

05 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST India B at 5/0 after 2 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (11)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 1 (1)
India A
Akash Deep 0/1 (1)

05 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST India B at 4/0 after 1 overs

India B
India B
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (6)
Abhimanyu Easwaran 0 (0)
India A
Khaleel Ahmed 0/4 (1)

05 Sep 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Khaleel Ahmed bowling . India B at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

Four! Played towards covers.

05 Sep 2024, 08:40 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

India A vs India B Match Details
Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India B to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

