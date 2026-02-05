Subscribe

India A vs Namibia Live Streaming: When & where to watch T20 World Cup warm-up tie? Get IND A vs NAM probable XIs

Having won against USA in their previous encounter, India A will be looking to derail Namibian plans on February 6, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in a warm-up fixture.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Feb 2026, 12:01 PM IST
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.(PTI)

Having already eked out a narrow win against United States of America (USA), the India A team led by Ayush Badoni will once again be looking to dampen the Namibian spirits when both sides face off in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on Saturday.

Baring Tilak Varma, none of the players in the India A squad are in the senior squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, but it gives a much-needed exposure for the fringe players against some of the best in the world. For Tilak, it will be another opportunity to get game-time after injury.

The Hyderabad batter, who missed the New Zealand series due to an abdominal issue, returned on the field during the warm-ups, and looked in best possible shape to return to the main event. Tilak scored 38 and 45 against USA and South Africa, thus putting him in good stead.

N Jagadeesan, who scored a hundred against USA, will once again be eager to continue in the same form against Namibia. For the visitors, they are coming into this clash after edging Scotland by narrow six runs.

India A vs Namibia match details

Event: T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match

Date: February 6

Time: 5 PM IST

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Where and where to watch India A vs Namibia?

The India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up clash will be televised on Star Sports channels from 5 PM IST. Live streaming of India A vs Namibia clash will be available on JioStar app and website.

India A vs Namibia live streaming globally

  • Sri Lanka: ThePapare & Dialog Play
  • Pakistan: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp
  • Bangladesh: TSM via Rabbithole
  • North America: Willow TV
  • United Kingdom: ICC.tv
  • Middle East and North Africa: E&
  • New Zealand: Sky TV NZ

India A vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

India A: N. Jagadeesan (wk), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni (C), Riyan Parag, Ashutosh Sharma, Manav Suthar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell

Cricket
