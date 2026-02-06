India A vs Namibia Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up: INDA post 197/8 after 20 overs

India A are facing Namibia in the final warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru on Friday. Captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to bat first.

India A post 197/8 after 20 overs India A staged a late surge after a mini-collapse in the middle overs to post a competitive 197/8, powered by a sensational finishing act from Ashok Sharma.

The turning point came immediately after drinks when Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus struck twice in the 14th over, removing set batters Riyan Parag (69 off 39) and Naman Dhir (39 off 29) in quick succession. India A slipped from a strong position to 138/4, and the momentum briefly shifted.

Namibia tightened the screws further as wickets kept falling. Ayush Badoni and Vipraj Nigam departed cheaply, and at 156/6 in the 16th over, India A were in danger of finishing below par despite Parag’s earlier dominance.

Calm at first, Ashutosh 35 (21) exploded in the final overs, taking on JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann with clean, straight hitting. His fearless strokeplay included crucial boundaries and towering sixes, turning the innings on its head.

The final over bowled by Trumpelmann went for 12 runs, capped off by a last-ball six from Ashok Sharma, pushing India A past the 190 mark.

India A finished with a strong 197/8, a total that looked unlikely just a few overs earlier after Namibia’s mid-innings fightback.

Riyan Parag smashes fifty Riyan Parag scored a half-century while Naman Dhir entertained with a 39 as India A started on strong note against Namibia

Earlier, India A didn't get the start they wanted. The hosts lost both the openers in back-to-back overs. While Priyansh Arya was the first to go, Urvil Patel followed suit as India were two down in the third over woth just 25 runs on board. Since then, it was all Parag and Dhir, who put on 111 in 65 balls. Parag reached his fifty in just 26 balls, with a six of Bernard Scholtz in the 10th over.

India A vs Namibia playing XIs Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Alexander Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh