India A, led by skipper Tilak Varma, will begin their ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a Group B match against Nepal in Doha on Friday. India A, who lost to Bangladesh A in the semi-finals of last year's tournament, will be hoping to go all the way and clinch the title this time around.
Apart from India A and Nepal, Group B comprises Pakistan Shaheens and UAE. Group A consists of Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong.
Apart from Tilak, India's squad features other senior stars like Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, whereas the teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also be raring to go big. Other notable names in the squad include Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.
Unlike the 2025 edition, which was played in the T20 format, the upcoming tournament will take place in the one-day format.
The tournament got underway on Thursday, with Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A registering wins over Hong Kong and Afghanistan A respectively. The competition will run until 29 November, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals.
India have won the previous version of the tournament once, when the tournament was called the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. India Under-23 team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had defeated Pakistan Under-23 by nine wickets in the summit clash.
Prior to the upcoming meeting, India A and Nepal have only faced off once in List A cricket. That was during the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo. India won that match by nine wickets, with Abhishek Sharma (87) and Sai Sudharsan (58 not out) starring in their chase of 168.
The ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 match between India A and Nepal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fans can stream the match LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm IST (1 pm Doha time).
India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Kumal, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Sundeep Jora, Deepak Dumre (WK), Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.