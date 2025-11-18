India A vs Oman at Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 AI prediction: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi win virtual knockout for his team?

India A will face Oman in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group B fixture tonight. This match is a virtual knockout. The winner will secure the second spot in Group B and advance to the tournament semi-finals. The losing team will be eliminated.

India’s win will also keep the chance alive for a potential final with Pakistan Shaheens. The archrivals earlier secured an emphatic 8-wicket win against the Men in Blue.

India A vs Oman: AI prediction Perplexity AI predicts India A to be the winner (90% chance), thanks to a “strong batting lineup led by in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the tournament's leading run-scorer with a brilliant average and strike rate”.

“The match venue, West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, favours teams chasing, which could benefit India A depending on the toss,” it predicts.

“India A are the overwhelming favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win to seal their place in the knockout stages,” predicts Google Gemini.

“Despite a loss to Pakistan Shaheens, India A boast a much deeper pool of talent, including players with senior T20I and IPL experience (like captain Jitesh Sharma and young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi),” it adds.

“Based on current form and match conditions, India A are strong favourites to win today’s clash against Oman in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025,” ChatGPT predicts.

It mentions India A’s “batting firepower” with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive 144 off 42 balls and a dominant total of 297/4 against the UAE.

“With India A needing a win to stay in contention for the semi-finals and showing clear dominance in the group, they are likely to clinch the match by a comfortable margin,” it adds.

India A vs Oman today: Predicted playing XIs India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Oman: Hammad Mirza (C), Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood

India A vs Oman today: Where to watch? The India A vs Oman T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live-telecast the India A vs Oman match from 8 PM (India time)..