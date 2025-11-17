India A vs Oman Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND A vs OMA in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025? Get predicted XIs

After a humiliating loss to Pakistan A in Group B on Sunday, India A face a do-or-die situation in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 when they take on Oman in their final league stage encounter on Tuesday (November 18) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
With two wins from two matches, Pakistan A have already entered the semifinals. Both India and Oman have two points each from two games and the winner will seal their last four spot. United Arab Emirates, the other team in Group B, are out of semifinal race with two losses.
India A are placed second due to a better net run rate than Oman. Having beaten UAE by a mammoth 148 runs in their opener, India A faced Pakistan A as favourites. However, things changed on Sunday in Doha as the Boys in Blue suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat.
Baring Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir, none of the India A batters stood out, with their last seven wickets falling for just 43 runs. In reply, Pakistan blew out their opposition in just 13.2 overs with Maaz Sadaqat shining with a 79 not out. Sadaqat had scored 96 not out in the first game.
For the defeat, the India A fielders and bowlers to blame. Not only they bowled toothless but a few fielding lapses also cost India. Sadaqat was even dropped by Vaibhav Suryavanshi when on 53 in the eighth over.
Time: 8 PM IST
Date: November 18
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India A vs Oman clash in group B will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels in India from 8 PM IST on November 18. Live streaming of India A vs Oman is available on Sony LIV app and website.
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C, WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
Oman: Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Hammad Mirza (C), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Shafiq Jan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf,
