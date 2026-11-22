Pakistan A vs India A cricket team match scorecard: Pakistan A have sent India A to field first after Abdul Samad won the toss at the on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Both India A and Pakistan A are coming after emphatic wins in their respective campaign openers.

While India A crushed Nepal by 306 runs, Pakistan A began their title defence with a comfortable 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Notably, this edition of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is being played in 50-over format after two back-to-back years of T20 cricket.

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What did the captains say? Pakistan skipper Samad stated that the dry nature of the wicket prompted him to bat first. (We would like to bat first. Team is very confident today. Pitch looks dry so that's why we want to bat. The boys are very confident. Maaz, every batsman, every bowler and every teammate is confident. You'll see a good match today. Same side," Samad said at the toss.

On the other hand, Tilak said he also wanted to bat first and spoke highly of Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav who dismantled Nepal with nine wickets together. "We were also looking to bat. Pitch looks slightly dry. Terrific it was by Harshit and Prince. Was a treat to watch. After coming from injury, bowling like that is important for them and the team.

“For us it's just another game but for spectators it's an interesting match, they always look forward to it. Same team,” said the India A captain.

India vs Pakistan A pitch report The weather is sunny in Doha with breeze blowing across. The pitch looks dry with a little coverage of grass and a bit of moisture around. Initially, it will be a bit tough for batters. In the evening, the ball will move a bit because of the breeze. Practically, the toss doesn't matter in these type of conditions. Instead its the game pressure that matters. The team who will be able to hold their nerve better have a better chance at winning.

Where to watch IND A vs PAK A on TV? Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in India. Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

India A vs Pakistan A playing XIs India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav