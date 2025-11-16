Live Updates

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Boys in Blue eye dominance over arch-rivals in Doha; focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: After their huge win over UAE, India A will take on Pakistan A in a high-voltage encounter in Doha at Rising Stars Asia Cup in 2025. The India A vs Pakistan A match starts at 8 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Nov 2025, 03:35:27 PM IST
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus.

India-A VS Pakistan-A LIVE Score: After a whirlwind hundred against UAE, all eyes will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India A take on Pakistan A in a high-profile encounter of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday. Riding on Suryavanshi's majestic ton, India pummeled UAE by 148 runs. Captain Jitesh Sharma contributed with 83 not out.

On the other hand, Pakistan A are coming into the side with a narrow 40-run win over Oman in the curtain raiser. Notably, this is the fifth India vs Pakistan encounter in cricket in 2025.

India vs Pakistan in cricket in 2025

India beat Pakistan (by 7 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

India beat Pakistan (by 6 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage

India beat Pakistan (by 5 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 final

India beat Pakistan (by 88 runs) - ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A today?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash from 8 PM IST on Sunday. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A is available on Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs Pakistan A predicted playing XIs

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Follow updates here:
16 Nov 2025, 03:35:24 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: How Indian batters fared against UAE?

Besides, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, captain Jitesh Sharma starred with the bat against UAE with a score of 83 not out. Naman Dhir also scored 38.

16 Nov 2025, 03:34:27 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan in cricket in 2025

This will be the fifth India vs Pakistan clash in cricket in 2025. Here's a look at how the India vs Pakistan clashes panned out.

India beat Pakistan (by 7 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

India beat Pakistan (by 6 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage

India beat Pakistan (by 5 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 final

India beat Pakistan (by 88 runs) - ICC Women's World Cup 2025

16 Nov 2025, 03:33:12 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: India A predicted playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

16 Nov 2025, 03:32:46 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: When and where to watch?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash from 8 PM IST on Sunday. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A is available on Sony LIV app and website.

16 Nov 2025, 02:48:01 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE: India beat UAE

India are coming into this game after a heavy win over UAE by 148 runs. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 144 off just 42 balls to send a warning to all the teams in the competition.

16 Nov 2025, 02:21:03 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India A vs Pakistan A clash ta Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Boys in Blue eye dominance over arch-rivals in Doha; focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.