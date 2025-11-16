India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Boys in Blue eye dominance over arch-rivals in Doha; focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India-A VS Pakistan-A LIVE Score: After a whirlwind hundred against UAE, all eyes will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India A take on Pakistan A in a high-profile encounter of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday. Riding on Suryavanshi's majestic ton, India pummeled UAE by 148 runs. Captain Jitesh Sharma contributed with 83 not out.
On the other hand, Pakistan A are coming into the side with a narrow 40-run win over Oman in the curtain raiser. Notably, this is the fifth India vs Pakistan encounter in cricket in 2025.
India beat Pakistan (by 7 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
India beat Pakistan (by 6 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage
India beat Pakistan (by 5 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 final
India beat Pakistan (by 88 runs) - ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash from 8 PM IST on Sunday. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A is available on Sony LIV app and website.
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
Besides, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, captain Jitesh Sharma starred with the bat against UAE with a score of 83 not out. Naman Dhir also scored 38.
This will be the fifth India vs Pakistan clash in cricket in 2025.
India are coming into this game after a heavy win over UAE by 148 runs. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 144 off just 42 balls to send a warning to all the teams in the competition.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India A vs Pakistan A clash ta Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha.