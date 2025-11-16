India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Boys in Blue eye dominance over arch-rivals in Doha; focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India-A VS Pakistan-A LIVE Score: After a whirlwind hundred against UAE, all eyes will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India A take on Pakistan A in a high-profile encounter of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday. Riding on Suryavanshi's majestic ton, India pummeled UAE by 148 runs. Captain Jitesh Sharma contributed with 83 not out.

On the other hand, Pakistan A are coming into the side with a narrow 40-run win over Oman in the curtain raiser. Notably, this is the fifth India vs Pakistan encounter in cricket in 2025.

India vs Pakistan in cricket in 2025

India beat Pakistan (by 7 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

India beat Pakistan (by 6 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage

India beat Pakistan (by 5 wickets) - in Asia Cup 2025 final

India beat Pakistan (by 88 runs) - ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A today?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash from 8 PM IST on Sunday. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A is available on Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs Pakistan A predicted playing XIs

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal