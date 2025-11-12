India A vs Pakistan A live streaming, Asia Cup Rising Stars: When & where to watch IND A vs PAK A on TV & online?

After their senior men, it's time for the younger batch, when India A take on Pakistan A in the upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, in yet another high-octane clash on November 16. The Indian seniors dominated the arch-rivals in all three encounters in the final in the Asia Cup in September. For the unversed, the Emerging Asia Cup has been renamed as the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 starts on November 14 in Doha with eight teams vying for the ultimate silverware. A total of 15 matches will be played with two games being played every day. The semifinals will be played on November 21, will the final on November 23.

Eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each with the top two teams from each group advancing to the finals. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlines the Indian team, led by Jitesh Sharma. The Boys inb Blue also feature IPL sensations Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Porel among notable names. Irfan Khan will lead Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in junior Asia Cup Started in 2013, the tournament was played by the U-23 teams for the first four editions - 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. From 2023, A teams started playing in the tournament. As far as the Indo-Pak encounters are concerned, India enjoy a 4-1 head-to-head record. Pakistan's only win came in 2019.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 groups Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong (China)

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Oman

India A vs Pakistan A match details Time: 8 PM IST

Date: November 16

Venue: West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

How to watch India A vs Pakistan A in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in India. The India A vs Pakistan A clash will be telecast live from 8 PM IST on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels in India. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs Pakistan A squads India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.

