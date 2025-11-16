India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND A vs PAK A today at Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025?

After a swashbuckling 32-ball hundred against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the campaign opener, all eyes will once again be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India A take on Pakistan A in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia cup 2025 on Sunday. The tournament is being played in T20Is.

With the side boast top performers from the Indian Premier League (IPL), India A came into the tournament as pre-tournament favourites. The Boys in Blue lived up to their reputation as the Jitesh Sharma-led side posted a mammoth 297/4 against UAE.

With Suryavanshi scoring 144 off just 42 balls, Jitesh contributed with 83 not out to push his team close to 300. Among the bowlers, Gurjapneet Singh starred with three wickets as UAE were restricted to 149/7.

A BCCI creative for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

On the other hand, Pakistan A registered a narrow 40-run lead against Oman in their curtain raiser after posting 220/4 in 20 overs. Notably, the Pakistan A squad boast the likes of Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat, who were a part of the title-winning squad at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

India A vs Pakistan A match details Time: 8 PM IST

Date: November 16

Venue: West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in junior Asia Cup In the junior Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced five times in the tournament. India enjoy a 4-1 head-to-head record against the arch-rivals. Pakistan's only win came in 2019.

Live streaming details of India A vs Pakistan A Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live telecast the India A vs Pakistan A clash from 8 PM IST on Sunday. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read | BCCI fast-tracks Vaibhav Suryavanshi in special programme to suceed seniors

India A vs Pakistan A predicted playing XIs India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma