India A and Pakistan A produced a high-voltage start to their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B fixture at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22. Tension built before the first ball through a confused toss, captains skipping the handshake, and sharp on-field moments during Pakistan A’s innings.

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Toss mix-up creates early confusion India A captain Tilak Varma flipped the coin and Pakistan A skipper Abdul Samad called heads. The match referee announced tails, which would have handed India A the toss. Both captains bent down to look, and Samad said "It's heads, it's heads" into the mic. The referee checked again and corrected his call. The coin had landed on heads, the decision was fixed, and Pakistan A elected to bat first.

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No handshake between captains continues recent practice Tilak Varma and Abdul Samad did not shake hands at the toss. Indian teams have avoided handshakes with Pakistan players since the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The same stance continued in this Rising Stars match.

Harshit Rana sparks heated moments with send-offs The edge moved onto the field. Pakistan A openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat raced to 66 without loss inside eight overs before Ayush Badoni struck. Shamyl went for a big shot, edged the ball, and was caught by Harshit Rana at short third for 33 off 23 balls. Rana gave the opener a fiery send-off. In the next over, Rana trapped Rohail Nazir lbw for a duck and followed it with another animated send-off. Pakistan A fell from 66/0 to 67/2 in four balls.

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Maaz Sadaqat’s fifty rebuilds Pakistan A innings Maaz Sadaqat held the innings together. The left-hander reached his second successive half-century off 47 balls with a lofted boundary over midwicket off Suryansh Shedge. He celebrated by taking off his helmet, kissing his hand and raising a finger.

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Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz added a half-century stand for the third wicket to rebuild. Shedge later had Sadaqat caught by Shahbaz Ahmed for 59 off 63 balls, an innings that included six fours and a six. That left Pakistan A at 121/3 in the 20th over.

Star-studded line-ups add to the occasion India A’s line-up features Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra, with Tilak Varma leading the side. Pakistan A, the defending champions, are captained by Abdul Samad and include Hasan Nawaz, Sufyan Moqim and Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

The toss mix-up, the no-handshake and Rana’s aggressive send-offs have already turned the Doha clash into one of the most talked-about games of the tournament, matching the intensity expected in any India-Pakistan contest even at the emerging level.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.