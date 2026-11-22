India A will look to continue their winning momentum in the 2026 ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup match when they take on Pakistan A, officially known as Pakistan Shaheens, in Doha on Sunday. The Tilak Varma-led side began their campaign with a thumping 306-run win over Nepal in Doha on Friday. Nepal had won the toss and opted to field.

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However, the decision to do so backfired despite removing Abhishek Sharma (9) and Ayush Badoni (2) in the first powerplay. Tilak went onto score 107 runs from 113 deliveries, whereas Kumar Kushagra played an aggressive knock of 117 runs from 102 deliveries.

The two of them forged a 206-run stand for the fourth wicket, helping India A post 332/9 in 50 overs. Nepal endured a nightmarish run chase after they were bowled out for just 26 runs in 11.3 overs. Harshit Rana registered figures of 4/16, whereas Prince Yadav finished with figures of 5/6.

Shahbaz Ahmed, who needed to bowl just three deliveries, took one wicket while also managing to not concede any runs.

Pakistan Shaheens, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a 6-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE). UAE won the toss and opted to field first. Smalym Hussain (62) and Maaz Sadaqat (53) scored half-centuries, but Pakistan were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs.

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In their reply, Sufyan Moqim registered figures of 3/35, whereas Ali Raza finished with figures of 3/40. Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat also picked two wickets each as UAE were bowled out for 184 in 40.5 overs.

Also Read | Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: 5 India A players who could become future stars

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens head-to-head record India A and Pakistan Shaheens have locked horns in 14 List A matches so far, with India A winning nine matches. The Men in Green, on the other hand, have only managed to clinch five wins.

The last time the two teams locked horns in List A cricket was in July 2023 during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final. Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 128 runs, with India A failing to chase down a target of 353.

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India A vs Pakistan Shaheens live streaming details Fans in India can watch the 2026 ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST (1 pm local time). The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

India A vs Pakistan A probable playing XIs India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Sufyan Moqim.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.