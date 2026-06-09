IND A vs SL A LIVE Score: Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad aim to stabilise India A after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dismissal

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma-led India A have won the toss and will bat first in the first match of the tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. The third team competing in the tri-series is Afghanistan A.

The major headline of the India A squad is the selection of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is coming on the back of a stellar IPL 2026 season.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster won the Orange Cap award after finishing the IPL 2026 season with 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.30. This included one century and five half-centuries. In the aftermath of his excellent batting display in IPL 2026, the teenager also received a maiden call-up to the senor Indian team after he was included in the squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. He was also included in the India squad for the 2026 Asian Games that will take place later this year in Japan.

Apart from Vaibhav and Tilak, the India A side also features the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Anukul Roy, all of whom are coming off their respective IPL 2026 campaign.

The Sri Lanka A side too boasts of a few experienced cricketers. Avishka Fernando, Nirishan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Chamika Karunaratne are all players who have the experience of having played international cricket. The hosts will be led by Sahan Arachchige, who has played one T20I and five ODIs.

India A vs Sri Lanka A playing XIs:

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(Captain), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh.