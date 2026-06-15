India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vipraj Nigam's error costs visitors 10-run penalty; here's what happened

India A batter Vipraj Nigam had a difficult outing in the tri-nation series match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday despite scoring a half-century. After being asked to bat first, India A posted 265 on the board on the back of fifties from Vipraj Nigam and Suryansh Shedge (72).

India A found themselves in trouble at 143/7 in the 33rd over after Anukul Roy was dismissed, but Vipraj Nigam and Suryansh Shedge forged a 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket to rescue the visitors. Vipraj was eventually run out in the 48th over following a mix-up with Suryansh, leaving India A at 247/8.

India A, however, were penalised 10 runs because of an offence the Delhi Capitals (DC) player committed. As a result of this, Sri Lanka A's score read 10/0 even before they began their run chase.

Why India were handed a 10-run penalty The incident began in the 31st over of India's innings, when Anukul Roy, the No.8 batter, was seen running on the protected area of the pitch. He was initially given a warning by the umpire, and was dismissed in the 33rd over by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

However, Vipraj Nigam, who walked out as the No.9 batter, also committed the same offence in the 35th over of the innings.

Although it was a different batter, this was considered as a repeat offence by India A, and because of this, the visitors were handed a five-run penalty. He repeated the offence again in the 37th over, after guiding the ball towards short third-man to attempt for a quick single off Kugathas Mathulan's ball.

However, he was sent back by Suryansh Shedge and while doing so, Vipraj ended up running on the protected area of the pitch again. The umpires handed a five-run penalty to India once again, which meant that India conceded a total of 10 penalty runs.

What do the rules say? The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Law 41.14 states: "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

"If either batter causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in 41.15, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence.

"The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batter. inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred 41.14.3," the law adds.

The law further clarifies on the five penalty runs rule. "If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence.