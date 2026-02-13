India A vs UAE Live Updates, Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup: Women in Blue in early trouble, Samaira Dharnidharka picks 3

India A women have opted to bat first after Radha Yadav won the toss against United Arab Emirates (UAE) women in a match of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Bangkok. The Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup came into existence after the rebranding of the Emerging Asia Cup.

Notably, the full member countries field their A teams, while the associate nations play their full-strength side. Besides India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also named their A teams, which includes a few first-team players.

Advertisement

More misery for India A women The UAE bowlers have taken the upper hand as India A continue to slide down. Captain Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani and Mamatha Madiwala, all went back with single digits as 150 looks tough for the Women in Blue. IND A-W 77/6 (14)

Not the start India A wanted This is not the start India A wanted after opting to bat first as they lost Humairaa Kaazi (3) and Tejal Hasabnis (1) in the second over itself. Vrinda Dinesh added some resistance but fell for 16. Notably, all three wickets were taken by Samaira Dharnidharka. IND A-W 39/3 (7)

India A women vs UAE women playing XIs India A: Humaira Kazi, Dinesh Vrinda, Radha Yadav (c), Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Madiwala Mamatha (W), Tanuja Kanwar, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Nandani Sharma

Advertisement