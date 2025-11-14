India A vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND A vs UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025?

After the seniors dominated Asia a couple of months earlier, the junior boys gear up to repeat the same when the Jitesh Sharma-led side take on United Arab Emirates in their campaign opener of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Friday. For the unknown, the Emerging Asia Cup has been rebranded as Rising Stars Asia Cup.

India have come into this tournament with a plethora of talents and are probably the pre-tournament favourites. Coached by Sunil Joshi, the Indian team consists of Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jitesh Sharma Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, who have all performed at IPL.

The focus will be on the opening pair of Arya and Suryavanshi, two of the most explosive batters in Indian cricket at the moment. On the other hand, UAE will be led by Alishan Sharafu, with Lalchand Rajput as the head coach. For the unversed, Rajput was the interim coach of India when the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

India A vs UAE match details Tournament: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date: November 14

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch India A vs UAE on TV and online? Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels in India will live telecast India A vs UAE clash in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. Live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs UAE predicted playing XIs India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera/Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Suyash Sharma, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.