India all out for 364 in 1st innings of second Test against England

Resuming at 346 for seven after lunch, India added just 18 runs in the second session of the day for the loss of three wickets

India were bowled out for 364 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brief scores:

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.