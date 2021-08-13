Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >India all out for 364 in 1st innings of second Test against England

India all out for 364 in 1st innings of second Test against England

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London 
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST PTI

Resuming at 346 for seven after lunch, India added just 18 runs in the second session of the day for the loss of three wickets

India were bowled out for 364 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Resuming at 346 for seven after lunch, India added just 18 runs in the second session of the day for the loss of three wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62). 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

