India and CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube announces ₹70,000 for 10 budding athletes

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) In a heart-warming gesture, India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday promised to provide ₹70,000 each to 10 budding athletes from Tamil Nadu.

Dube, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, made the touching decision during the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association’s awards and scholarships function here.

Dube's reward was in addition to the scholarship of ₹30,000 given by the TNSJA.

“When I was travelling from the team hotel to this venue, Dr Baba (TNCA secretary), told me that it was an effort to help some of the youngsters over here. So, this is truly encouraging for all the young athletes,” said Dube during the function which was also attended by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

The cricketer, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad, said such awards, however small in nature, will work as an inspiration for young athletes to bring laurels to the country.

“These small things provide them with the extra motivation to strive harder and bring pride to the nation. I have witnessed such initiatives in Mumbai, but I am not certain about other states. I will certainly tell other states also to initiate such programmes.

"This ₹30,000 may seem like a small amount, but it serves as encouragement. When you are young, every penny and every award truly matters,” added Dube, who was the chief guest during the function.