India and Pakistan to clash again in October: Check Women's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: India is clubbed in the Group A with teams like Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1 with matches taking place in Sylhet
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the marquee event will be held between October 3 and 20 in Bangladesh. The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 6 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in Dhaka on October 20.