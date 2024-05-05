Women's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth edition of the marquee event will be held between October 3 and 20 in Bangladesh. The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 6 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in Dhaka on October 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is in Group A with teams like Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1, with matches taking place in Sylhet. Meanwhile, Group B matches between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.

"I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world," Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are thrilled to announce the fixture schedule for the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It will be great to have an ICC World Cup back in Bangladesh, a country with such a large and passionate fan base who will be able to enjoy an ICC event first hand," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said.

“We have seen the impact and success of each of the Women’s World Cups over the last few years, building significant momentum for women’s sport. This Women’s T20 World Cup has the potential to transform women’s cricket in Bangladesh, whilst creating a new generation of fans and participants across the globe. As a strategic priority, we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on and off the field in South Asia and across the world," Allardice added.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures Thursday, 3 October 2024 England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 4 October 2024 Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 5 October 2024 South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 6 October 2024 New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 7 October 2024 West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Tuesday, 8 October 2024 Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Wednesday, 9 October 2024 Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Thursday, 10 October 2024 South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 11 October 2024 Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 12 October 2024 England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 13 October 2024 Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 14 October 2024 England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00

Thursday, 17 October 2024 Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00

Friday, 18 October 2024 Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 20 October 2024 Final, Dhaka, 19h00

