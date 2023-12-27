comScore
India and South Africa: Will rain disrupt Day 2 of 1st Test? Check Centurion weather today as KL Rahul fights it out
 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India and South Africa: Rain disrupts Day 1 of India vs South Africa Test match in Centurion, with only 59 overs played. Uncertain weather conditions are expected on Day 2 as well.

Centurion, Dec 26 (ANI): Ground staff come up with raincovers as rain halted play in the last session of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24, at SuperSport Park, in Centurion on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ICC Twitter)Premium
Rain disrupted Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Only 59 overs could be played. Will hostile weather conditions spoil the fun on the second day of the cricket match as well? Let’s have a look. Kindly note that all times indicate local time in India.

Forecasts signal a wet start in Centurion, a 66% likelihood of precipitation at 9:30 AM. Progressing through the morning, this probability falls to 34% at 10:30 AM and goes down to a mere 14% by 11:30 AM. The match starts at 1:30 PM when the horizon is likely to cover itself in grey. Yet, the prospects of rainfall remain marginal, hovering between 11% and 20%.

Advancing into the night, the threat of rain escalates, with a 33% chance at 11:30 PM, peaking at 37% an hour later. Nonetheless, this forecast is unlikely to cause any worries for either India or the Proteas.

India vs South 1st Test Day 1

Kagiso Rabada took key wickets including Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli and Iyer earlier formed a crucial partnership after India's top order buckled under the pressure.

Nandre Burger dismissed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The Indian team faced further setbacks when Rabada took out captain Rohit Sharma. The South African pacer reached a personal milestone by claiming his 500th international wicket.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept his cool. He guided the team past 200 runs. India's innings ultimately reached 208/8 in 59 overs. On Day 2, Rahul will continue from his 70 off 105 balls. He’ll look for support from Mohammed Siraj, who is batting at 0 after playing 10 balls.

Disclosure: Weather data has been sourced from Weather.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST
